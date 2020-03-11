Bedias Women’s Club offer scholarships

Our award winning Bedias Food Pantry will be open Saturday, March 21. Please look for ways to help support this wonderful community outreach.

Mackie asked us to share that the Bedias Women’s Club is again offering two scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in the Bedias ZIP code. Please work with your school counselor to complete the application process. The submission deadline is April 1. Please call Mackie, 936-355-0642, for more information.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women's Club and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Another useful tool is the bi-monthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is Feb./March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias zip code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com.

We had the opportunity to interview with Bryan Eagle reporter, Rebecca Fiedler, last week regarding roadway conditions in Darrell Hall neighborhoods and we want to thank Rebecca for taking an interest in our story and perhaps helping us to bring further public attention to the pressing need to properly address these intractable issues.

Do you live in a Darrell Hall neighborhood? Want to see improvements to these terrible roadway conditions?

Want to know more about our wonderful Bedias Museum and Library programs? Please pay us a visit soon, and please consider becoming a library volunteer.

We have been offering refreshing and uplifting Christian films at Faith Outreach Christian Center, in Navasota for over two years, our next film, “The Jesus Film,” will be shared Sunday, April 5, at 5 p.m. Please plan to join us and please encourage your friends and neighbors to attend with you and your family. You can find more information about Faith Outreach on their webpage, www.foccministries.com.

Please go to our page for more information on our programs.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Catalyia Loveday, Faith Burditt, Rachel Moreno, Lena Laundry, Dannie Silcox, Carolyn Davis, Joe Gray and Mackie Bobo-White. Happy anniversary to Trent and Karyn Upchurch. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please remember Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com.

