4-H kickoff event Saturday, Sept. 18

The city of Plantersville along with Lisa Paulsel Hart want to thank all inmates for a job well done on mowing and cleaning up around the Plantersville Townhall and water company.

There will be a free COVID-19 shot clinic Friday, Sept. 17, at Truevine Gospel Ministry, 9962 CR 203, in Plantersville from 3 – 7 p.m. Any questions call, 936-672-5192. If you need transportation, call the same number to schedule a ride.

The 4-H Kickoff Event is Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Join in the fun, games and educational experience. This event is open to all youth and adults and is a great way to meet other 4-H members. Bring a friend and introduce them to 4-H. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required by Sept. 15. Call 936-873- 3907 for more information.

The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. For more information visit https://navasota-grimes-county-chamber-of-comm-copy.square.site/.

Grimes County please help me pray for the people that were affected by Hurricane IDA as they continue to recover from the devastation.

Food Trucks are wanted for the Festival of Wolves, Saturday Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Navasota. Call Nicole, 936- 494-9765 to secure your spot.

Regardless of the original registration date, all brands, marks and tattoos must be re-registered now through Feb. 28, 2022. Re-register the brands at the county clerk’s office or counties where the live stock reside. Learn more at https://txfb.us/cattlebrands.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/ gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/garden grantapply21.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5 p.m. at Texas Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, fee is $15, cash paid the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www. tpwd.tx.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423- 8450 for more information.

There will be a Chili Cook-off Benefit to honor Baby Noelle Tomkivits Saturday, Nov. 6, at noon at the Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 in Navasota. The event is free to the public. If you are interested in getting your team in this benefit, text your info to 936-443- 6242. Thanks in advance.

Light House Sober Living gives away free groceries the third Thursday of each month at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville. Qualification is based on income. You must have identification and reside in the Plantersville-Stoneham area. Volunteers are needed, and mask are required while in the loading area.

Happy birthday to El-Marie Carrington, Leonard Short, Sharae Wilbert, James Powell, Paul Johnson and a Heavenly birthday to Jasper Bradley, Clarence Bradley and E. G. Bradley.

Prayers and sympathy to the families of all the soldiers and military that were lost during the evacuation process and healing for all involved. Also praying for sympathy to the Bradley, Powell, Bryd and Lewis families during their loss.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

