Community center garage sale April 22

Evergreen Baptist Church had a full house of members and visitors for Sunday morning worship services April 2. There was an Easter Egg Hunt and lunch afterwards with lots of good food and desserts. Everyone had a wonderful time.

Janie Compian celebrated her 80th birthday Saturday, April 1, with a full crowd of family members and friends present. Lots of good food and a birthday cake was enjoyed by all.

Keith Community Center will host a garage sale Saturday, April 22. Money raised will help support the community center. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and there will be lots of good household items including bedroom furniture, chairs and many other good items. Come out and support the center.

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 held their monthly meeting at their lodge hall in Anderson April 3. A fair number of members and visitors attended. The meal was enjoyed by all. Following the meal, a variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

Bedias Masonic Lodge No. 651 held their monthly meeting April 4, at their lodge hall in Bedias with a full house of members and visitors present. I estimate there were around 35. A covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. At the close of the meeting the traveling gavel was given to Adam Royder Masonic Lodge No. 778 of Wellborn who had seven members present. They will keep it until another lodge comes to their next meet to capture it.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of longtime resident, Ima Merle Burns McDuffie, who passed away Tuesday, April 4. She was born April 18, 1940, the daughter of Reason and Flonie Stedman Burns. Her funeral was held in Evergreen Baptist Church Thursday, April 6. She was buried beside her husband, Billy Dale McDuffie, who passed away April 27, 2009. The service was conducted by Dr. Tim Owens, minister of Iola Missionary Baptist Church. Do remember her children and other family members in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to: April 10 – Jada Lynn Barnett, Howard Kenneth Jones Jr.; April 11 – Janie Compian, Alec Pointer; April 12 – Whitney Sanchez; April 13 – Wendy Kurz Mills; April 14 – Robert Davis, Joe Leverage Jr.; April 15 – Karen Rene Woods, Luke Randall Trant, John Mark England. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.