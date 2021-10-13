Great Gatsby Fall Festival Oct. 16

City of Plantersville Treats on a Dirt Street will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at 11335 Lodge Lane. Trunks, tailgates and tables will be set up with treats provided by local neighbors and sponsors.

St Mary’s will be having its huge annual rummage sale Saturday, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early bird shopping is 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. There is something for everyone.

The burn ban was lifted Wednesday, Oct. 6. More rain is expected this week.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through their Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Applications are due Oct. 22 at noon. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21, Apply at http://txfb.us/ gardengrantapply21.

DeepRoots Vineyard, 19318 FM 1774 in Plantersville, is hosting Sip and Shop Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon till 5 p.m. The event is free with live music.

Prayers of thanks for the safe return of Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year old who was missing for three days in Plantersville.

Pumpkin picking on the Vine at Jollisant Farms in Plantersville. Call ahead there is limited supply, 936-894-2766. Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Pastor Ron Taylor said with the Lord’s help, they have opened a new church in Plantersville. A Place of Grace Church is located on CR 313. Misfits and hurting people are welcome. For more information contact Pastor Ron Taylor, 281-380-8696.

October is Breast Cancer awareness month. I have two close friends who were diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Neither had family history of breast cancer. Thank God it was caught in time and they are in remission. Make it part of your physical every year.

Join us at the Annual Plantersville - Stoneham Bunch 20 Guns for 20 Bucks ribeye steak dinner & gun raffle Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. There will be a steak dinner, auction, live bucket drawings, card games, refreshments, and more. All proceeds benefit the youth of Grimes County. Entry tickets are $20 and include a ribeye steak dinner.

Moderator Michael Harrison is inviting everyone to attend a meeting at the Place of Grace, CR 313 in the Blackberry Community on Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. in reference to Macedonia Baptist Church on CR 206 in the Blackberry Community. The church was built for the community and now it needs restoring. Everyone is invited to attend especially those who live in the Blackberry Community, have lived in or have property in the Blackberry Community. Thanks in advance.

Food Trucks are wanted for the Festival of Wolves, Saturday Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Navasota. Call Nicole, 936-494-9765 to secure your spot.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5 p.m. at Texas Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, fee is $15, cash paid the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423- 8450 for more information.

There will be a Chili Cookoff Benefit to honor Baby Noelle Tomkivits Saturday, Nov. 6, at noon at the Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 in Navasota. The event is free to the public. If you are interested in getting your team in this benefit, text your info to 936-443-6242. Thanks in advance.

Happy birthday to Charles and Anthony Byrd, Theresa Olivares and all in the month of October.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.