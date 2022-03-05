It's rodeo time in Texas

Get your western attire ready, it’s rodeo time! There are trail rides, sleeping under the stars, country breakfast and barbecue. Nothing like a good rodeo!

Grimes County Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, April 8, from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Navasota City Hall. This is the first Relay for Life event in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark your calendars and come walk a few laps to honor or remember someone you know that has battled cancer.

Navasota Farmers Market will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Navasota Public Library. New vendors will also be at the market.

The 2nd Annual A Cause for Paws Fundraiser Festival benefitting Grimes County Animal Rescue will be held Saturday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center. Music will be performed by A tribute to George Strait by Derek Spence. Thanks in advance.

The 10th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival and

Cookoff will be held Saturday, Apr. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at 19318 FM 1774 in Plantersville.

There will be a Birthday Party with the Wolves at Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, 6731 Pavlock Rd., in Navasota, Saturday, Apr. 16, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The annual Texas Farm Bureau Photo Contest is an opportunity for members to share their best pictures with the entire Lone Star State and maybe even win a cash prize. To enter the contest, you must be a Texas Farm Bureau member or an immediate family member of a Texas Farm Bureau member and a resident of Texas. An immediate family member would be a spouse, child, sibling, or parent, and includes relations by marriage. Entries are due June 1. Visit https://txfb.us/photocontest22 for more details.

Are you a graduating high school senior? MidSouth Electric Co-op Scholarship applications are now available. Eligible students have until April 6, to apply. Get a head start and apply now.

Happy birthday to Carrie Powell, Earl Lott, Jr., Tina Fenner Spivey, Jannell Johnson, Bobby Lott, Sheilah Powell, Joseph Mcshan, Betty Davis and happy Heavenly birthday to Urenda Ruckett.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/ birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.