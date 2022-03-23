Movies at the library

Our wonderful Bedias Museum and Library is looking to offer a monthly showing of Christian movies on the third Thursday evening of each month, starting in April. Please look for announcements on the library page, www. Facebook.com/BediasLibrary.Home, or our Bedias Civic Center and Activities page, www.Facebook. com/BediasCivicCenter. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

A few people have asked that we stop bringing to your attention the lack of progress reports regarding the murder of our neighbor, Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr., last October. But Five months seems to be a very long time to receive a ballistics report and to share that this case is being diligently pursued, what do you think? The Grimes County DA Office has shared limited updates on the case, sharing that a suspect has been released on bond pending action by the GC Grand Jury, but they have not been forthcoming with any concreate steps to share more case information. Do you want us to drop Anthony from our concerns list and just let the GCSO do its’ thing without noting the embarrassment of its silence?

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Please drop Mackie a note if you are new to the Bedias community and if you are not receiving our Bedias bimonthly newsletter. The latest issue went out the first week of February. Also, Mackie would like to welcome Bedias newcomers and introduce them to the community. Drop Mackie a note, mackiebobo44@gmail.com, to learn more.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub. com; visit www.facebook. com/BediasFoodPantry, to learn about food pantry operations, visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook. com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/ BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Catalyia Loveday, Faith Burditt, Rachel Moreno, Lena Landry, Dannie Silcox, Joe Gray, Mackie Bobo-White, Jackie Jones, Sandy Park, Rebecca Brown, Darrell Want, Gregory Casebolt and Martha Reider. Happy anniversary to Robert and Wanda Blystone. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please uphold the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who lost his life to an October drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Sharon Newton shares that her sister, Marvie passed recently, Mackie asks for us to hold Ben White in our prayers. Mackie shares that the Bedias community has lost “Mutt” Dyer and Charlie Mcduffie recently, also Maurice Belizare, Carolyn Davis and Carolyn Covington. Please also hold Roy Willis, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard and Jackie Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers. Send news to Editor-BUMCNL @msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook. com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).