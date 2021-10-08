Reflecting on several local deaths

There have been several deaths and burials this week. They are as follows.

Memorial services for Kimberly Aileen Carson Doty were held at Evergreen Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 25, with the churches pastor, Rev, Jeff Morgan, in charge of the service. She was born June 25, 1983 and died Sept. 1, 2021. She was the daughter of Tim Carson and Loretta Swenseth. She is survived by her loving husband of six years, Danny Doty Jr.; her mother, Loretta and husband Scott Swenseth; father and his wife, Tim and Katherine Carson; a son, John Carson; three brothers, Robert Carson, Charles Swenseth and wife Dayna, and Aaron Swenseth; she also leaves two sisters, Amber Swenseth and Rebecca Swenseth; one niece, Charlotte; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Please keep her husband and other family and friends in your prayers.

Burial services were held Saturday, Sept. 24, in Evergreen Cemetery for Leslie Marie Route who recently passed away. She was the mother of Brian Route and his wife Shelby Beene Route. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Graveside services for Bruce Crenshaw, age 69, was held in Evergreen Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 25. He was born Nov. 22, 1951, the son of Mackree and Alice Crenshaw. He was married to Sandra Franklin on his 18th birthday. Crenshaw passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15. His regular service was held at Victory Church. Do remember his wife and other family members in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club was Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Keith Community Center for the first time in several months. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all present. A variety of business was discussed and taken care of. Hopefully all meetings will be held from now on. Of course, there won’t be a meeting in December.

There Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star scheduled Monday, Sept. 25, for a variety of reasons. They will meet again Monday, Oct. 25.

Sept. 28 will be the second year since the Keith Dump Site closed. I am sorry to lose it but at least I have a job at the Iola dump location.

Happy birthday this week to: Oct. 3 – Mollie Jane Martinez Williamson, Austin Calhoun, Stephen Williamson; Oct. 4 – Linda Ruth Williams, Stella Ridings; Oct. 5 – Teresa Adams; Oct. 6 – Henry Dane Jr., Brandon Perez, Billy Knight; Oct. 7 – Barbara Jean Fojtik Waggoner, Garyn High, Alyiah Hernandes, Summer Vickers; Oct. 8 – Kerry T. Stuckey, Cynthia Cutler, Sam Frazier, Dennis Messerly; Oct. 9 – Mike Norman, Trey Carda, Megan Bozeman. Hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to: Joseph and Nicole Wilson Poehl, married Oct. 7, 2017; Oct. 7 – Rodney and Gena Inmon; Oct. 8 - Tony and Janie Compian. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.