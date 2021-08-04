Rutledge graduates from Security Forces

Winner number 49 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Aug. 1. The winner of a Smith & Wesson M&P 15, 5.56 is George Ross of Cypress. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Aug. 8. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock, 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski, 936-870-6836. I also have some to sell so you can contact me at 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each. Time is running out so hurry, only 500 will be sold.

As the 2021-2022 school year quickly approaches, Anderson-Shiro CISD will be hosting its annual substitute training and orientation for those interested in substitute teaching this school year. It will be located in the Central Office Boardroom on Hill St. Monday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend, please contact the district office, 936-873-4500 for further information. Teachers return to school the first week of August. Students return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, Aug. 12 from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once a year Client Assistant Intake Form. If you have any questions email Chris Albright, caanavasota@gmail.com.

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its Annual Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Main Hall at the Grimes County Expo Center. This year the Fair Board has two officer position terms up for election. Officer terms are elected as a 3-year commitment. If you are interested in running for a position or have questions concerning running for office, reach out to President Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any current board member.

Rylee Rutledge, a 2020 graduate of Anderson-Shiro CISD, entered the U.S. Air Force and completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and went right into the Security Forces tech school. Rylee graduated from the tech school on Monday, July 26. His family traveled to San Antonio for the occasion. Family members in attendance were his father Ryan Rutledge, step-mom Megan and sister Maylee Rutledge, mother Pattie Pederson, step-dad Mike and brother Luke Pederson.

Rylee then started a 10-day weaponry training on Wednesday, July 28 near San Antonio at Camp Bullis. He will then return home for a week before checking in to his duty station at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota on Aug. 19. Congratulations Rylee and good luck in your future endeavors.

Thinking of all those who enter the armed forces and watching the Summer Olympics brings to mind this quote I read: “Competition doesn’t create character, it exposes it.”

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 5 – Cody Schroeder, Pee Wee Maupin, Amzie McRae and Elizabeth Kowis; Aug. 6 – Colton Kimich, Morgan Higginbotham, Corey Ross and Bronx Owens; Aug. 7 – Stanley Sechelski, Barbara Prado, Reagan Hoffart and Tessa Zonneveld; Aug. 8 – Corey Fagan, Mandi Wrobleski, Kitty DeNina, Monna Schweitz and Darlene Aaron; Aug. 9 – Risha Fagan and Ray Smith; Aug. 10 – Logan Kimich, Linda Schroeder and Zola Taylor; and Aug. 11 – David Dobyanski, Kaylee Pittman and L.E. Murry.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Aug. 7 – Blake and Aleida Jarvis, 17 years; Aug. 7 – Dominick and Sara Adamo, 11 years; Aug. 8 – George and Gay Wells, 51 years; and Aug. 11 – Drew and Jenny Ladd, nine years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.