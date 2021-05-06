Senior Day at Grimes County Fair

City of Plantersville held an election for mayor and alderman Saturday, May 1. For election results, see page 1 of The Examiner.

There will be a Farmer’s Market at Navasota Public Library Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. It is a great place to find a Mother’s Day gift.

First Responder’s Day in Navasota is Saturday, May 15, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt or Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski for more information.

Buckle Down South Festival is Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Texas Renaissance Festival, 21778 FM 1774, in Todd Mission. Performing will be Kevin Fowler, Rick Trevino, Jesse Raub Jr. and many more. For tickets visit www.buckledownsouth.com.

Grimes County Fair and Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting Senior Citizen Day at the Fair Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The city of Navasota will host Navasota Freedom Festival Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m. in downtown Navasota.

Road work in the Blackberry Community couldn’t begin at a better time. Friday’s heavy rain has shown the construction company and engineer what they are up against. The rain washed out CR 206 in the creek area. Water ran down the middle of the roadway and flooded all roads in the Blackberry Community.

Do you know a teacher who is hungry for more information about incorporating agriculture in the classroom? Have them attend the Summer Ag Institute June 14-17 in Waco. They’ll take home free resources and earn professional developmental credit too. Registration closes May 24 at noon. Find more details at https://txfb.us/TFBSAlanchor. To register go to http://txfb.us/sairegister21.

Texas Farm Bureau is hosting a photo contest – Texas is picture perfect. Capture an image of rural Texas and you could win the photo contest. Entries are due June 1. Get more details, https://tx,fb.us/TXNE photocontest21.

The Navasota High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony is planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at Rattler Stadium. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021. In order to maintain safety protocols, initial plans are to give each graduate 10 tickets. More details will be released as the date approaches.

Grimes County Fair will be held June 2-12. Autumn Atkinson, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Atkinson of Plantersville, is a Fair Queen candidate and is selling raffle tickets for the Grimes County Fair Association. Autumn is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School. She is sponsored by the Grimes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

Happy birthday and anniversary to all in the month of April.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@ gmail.com or call me, 936- 894-2094. Thanks in advance.