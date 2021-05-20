Take pride in Byrne Cemetery

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of William Scot Nevill who passed away Monday, May 3. He was born July 19, 1966 to William and Joyce Oswald Nevill. He graduated from Iola High School in 1984. He married the love of his life, Debra Anne Picou and together they had three children. He was a longtime resident of Iola and will certainly be missed. His funeral was held at the Bedias Baptist Church with Jerry Cole Officiating. Burial was in the Cross Cemetery where many other family members are buried. Do remember his wife, children and parents in your prayers.

Do hope that all of you remembered your mother on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 9. If she is still living I hope that you either went by, called her or sent her a card. If you did none of these things, then shame on you. You really won’t miss her till you no longer have her.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club will have their meeting at the Keith Community Center Thursday, May 27. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by their business meeting. All members are expected, and visitors are always welcome. Come out and visit with your friends and neighbors.

Last week I made a visit to Byrne Cemetery which is on Rocky Road (CR 164). It had been several years since my last visit. Part of the cemetery has a chain link fence and that fence has been damaged and the graves are overgrown. If you have family members buried there it could use a clean-up crew. The oldest grave dates to 1865 and the earliest is 1935. Hope that someone will take an interest into this old cemetery. Both whites and blacks are buried there.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of J.R. Shiflett. At the time of his death, he was living in Clute. His funeral was held in the Pankey Cemetery. I am told that he leaves behind a family as well as local family members. Do remember all of them in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star No. 458 will have their meeting at the Pyramid Masonic Lodge in North Zulch on Monday, May 24. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. and the Star meeting to follow. All members are urged to attend.

Happy birthday this week to May 16 – Steve Williamson, Augustus “Auggie” Norris; May 17 – Tim Carson, Jennifer Limas; May 18 – Ed Wade, John Edward Rubincan, Michael Williams Jr., John Paul Reinhart; May 19 - Robert “Bob” Templeton Jr., Don Binch, Roy Porter, Blake Butts; May 20 – Adria Dixon; May 21 – Winita Goerner; May 22 – Cathy Williamson, David Parra. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Craig Thompson and Cheryle Davis Thompson, married May 16, 1981. Edward and Yvonne Costello, married May 20, 2000. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.