Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

Navasota Nursing and Rehab core values dictate how they operate “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Their staff is dedicated to putting their residents first and treating them with dignity, compassion and respect.

One local, Lessie Arrington, has worked continuously at Navasota Nursing for over 50 years. There are many others who have worked here over 20 years as well and are very happy with their jobs.

My wife lived here from January 2016 to May 2017. She died of Alzheimer’s. The care she received was superb.

I have lived here 29 days and the above has been my experience. At all hours of day or night resident’s needs are attended to. I needed something very early this morning (4 a.m.) and special care and attention was given to me even at that early hour. I was wonderfully surprised. It was 45 minutes of excellent service. The special attention I receive here is a true blessing. There are certain employees, like Lydia, who go out of their way just looking for things they can do for you to make your life better.

Writing is very difficult for me because I am mostly bedridden; however, there is a lot more I could say. In short, I love it here at Navasota Nursing and have finally found my home.

C Russell Yates

Navasota