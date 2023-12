District Attorney’s Office provides Christmas miracle

Friends, families and community members donated food and gifts to help make the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office Angel Tree successful. Adopted families received baskets including a Christmas ham, bags of fruit, bread, snacks and non-perishable food. Simple Truth Church also donated bicycles for children of adopted families. The DA’s Office includes District Attorney Andria Bender, Assistant DA Meagan Callaham, Crime Victim Coordinator Brenda Williams and Crime Victim Liaison Gilverta Diaz.