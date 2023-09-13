“Ricochet” – third in Moore series available Aug. 29

Writer and 1993 Navasota graduate Taylor Moore announces the Aug. 29 release of “Ricochet,” the third in his action series featuring fictional hero Garrett Kohl.

“Ricochet” is another irresistible page turner in the vein of “Down Range” and “Firestorm,” in which Kohl battled a drug cartel and an energy consortium to preserve his family’s heritage and way of life in the Texas High Plains. In “Ric- ochet," Kohl "embarks on an ou-the-books investiga tion and learns that Iranian operatives are blackmailing weapons facility employees and potentially planning a devastating act of sabotage and destruction,” a threat to the Panhandle home both writer and fictional hero have come to love.

More about Moore After Moore’s graduation from Texas A&M University, he worked for the CIA during the George W. Bush administration and as a defense contractor in military intelligence during the tenure of Barak Obama.

Incorporating his own world experiences, his love of family, ranching and his family's oil and gas back ground, Moore created DEA Special Agent Garrett Kohl.

At his 2022 well-attended meet and greet hosted by the Navasota Public Library, Moore described Kohl's ad -

ventures as a “melding of worlds.”

Scheduled book signings A successful book re quires more than just writing so Moore will hit the road in September to promote “Ricochet.”

His first stop in the Houston area is Thursday, Sept. 21, where he will appear live on the Deborah Duncan Show. Book sign ings follow at Murder By the Book, 2342 Bissonnet Saturday, Sept. 23, from 3 – 4 p.m. and Barnes & Noble, 711 Texas Ave. in College Station, Sunday, Sept. 24, noon – 1 p.m..

For more information about “Ricochet,” or author Taylor Moore, go to https:// taylormoorebooks.com.