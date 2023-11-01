34-year-old killed in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE Law enforcement are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Foxfire Drive in Plantersville that killed one.

Grimes County Lt. James Racus said the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Oct, 29, during a party at the residence. The details of the shooting are still being investigated, but Racus said 34-year-old Kelley Jernigan Jr. of Plantersville died at the scene.

A person of interest has been identified and is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. According to Racus the victim and the shooter had just recently come to know each other.

Jernigan’s body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Assisting GCSO in the investigation are the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit.

Law enforcement has collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCSO, 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.