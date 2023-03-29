3rd Annual L.I.T. Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Navasota is partnering with Living in Triumph’s (L.I.T.) for the 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 7, at August Horst Park, 100 Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Navasota.

Hop down for an EGG-citing good time! The fun begins at noon and concludes at 2 p.m. Enjoy food, photos, win prizes and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. The free event also includes sponsorship from Walmart and Sonic.

Eggs will be filled with all types of goodies including cash prizes. Free hot dogs will be available, along with drinks and more! All events will be located at August Horst Park Pavilion.