Arrington convicted in road rage

ANDERSON – A Grimes County man was found guilty in a road rage incident that had a mom and her children fearing for their lives.

Blake Jon Arrington, 52, of Iola, was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child by a Grimes County Jury Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrington will hear his fate during a sentencing hearing Nov. 17. He faces up to 20-years in prison.

The conviction stems from an incident July 16, 2021, when Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received 9-1-1 calls stating a truck was attempting to run a family off the roadway on Farm-to-Market Road 39, south of Iola.

Law enforcement responded and learned a man driving a tan Chevrolet truck initiated an impromptu road rage incident against a mother with three young children in her vehicle. The victims were traveling northbound in a Kia Telluride.

Arrington began chasing the Kia in his truck attempting to force the vehicle off the roadway multiple times. At one point he stopped in the middle of the roadway and attempted to reverse into the victim’s vehicle. He blocked the roadway, exited his truck and began pounding on the Kia with his fists. He also spun his truck around and drove head-on toward the vehicle.

Evidence collected included a palm print on the Kia, positively identified as Arrington’s. Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Cain and Meagan Callaham shared evidence of the aggravated assault and child endangerment. Testimony revealed the chase only stopped because the husband of the victim was able to ram Arrington’s truck. At the time he was following her and the children home.

The mother and two children testified they feared they may be seriously injured or killed from crashing. The husband shared the same fears and felt he needed to act to save the lives of his family.

“The actions of the defendant in this case are horrific,” explained Cain. “The victims were traumatized and felt hunted while they were trying to peacefully drive to their home. Today, the jury made clear through their verdict that individuals engaging in road rage will be held accountable in Grimes County. This was an important step in getting justice for his family.”

Arrington was taken into custody following the conviction and will remain in Grimes County Jail until his sentencing.