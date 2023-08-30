Birthday party turns deadly

PLANTERSVILLE – A 21-year-old Houston man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a birthday party on Clark Road that left one dead, and another injured, just after midnight Aug. 27.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting at 6801 Clark Road.

In a press release from GCSO, a group of family and friends were celebrating a birthday when an argument ensued. The argument escalated to violence. A gun was drawn, and two people were shot. A 29-yearold male died on scene. A 21-year-old female was transported to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with life-threatening injuries. She is reportedly in stable condition. Names of the victims have not been released. The suspected shooter, Justin Alexander Sanchez, is in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the case are urged to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-8732151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-8732000.