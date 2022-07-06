Brannon named Entrepreneur of the Year

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced June 25, that President Blake Brannon of Brannon Industrial Group was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Central South Award winner.

Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Brannon based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I want to thank, number one, my wife. I do this for my family,” stated Brannon. “She puts up with so much, she puts up with my time and everything that I pour into this business. I also want to thank God. He gave me the ability to do what we’re doing, and my goal is to honor Him every day. Lastly, it’s not about me. It’s about the people. We are in the waste business, trash business, recycling and demolition business, metal business. There are a lot of things that we’re in. Porta potties, too. At the end of the day, we’re in the people business. People matter. The only way that we’re able to do what we’re doing is our people. I just want to thank every single person in our organization because it should be all of us up here not just me. Thank you so much for showing up every single day and working hard first. Thank you.”

As a Central South award winner, Brannon will now be considered by the National in dependent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.