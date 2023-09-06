Bubba Can Cook Sept.8-9

The 17th Annual Bubba Can Cook hosted by Friends of Grimes County is Sept. 8-9 at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota.

Cash awards will be presented to the top-10 finishers in meat categories. If you don’t have a cookoff team, come out anyways and enjoy great food, food, live music and fun. Single day passes are only $5 each. Proceeds benefit Grimes County youth and senior programs.

Cookoff categories include chicken, pork spareribs, brisket ($200 for all three), beans, dessert, beverage and seafood ($25 entry each). Check-in is Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. There is also a youth BBQ competition Sept. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. The chief cook’s meeting is the same night at 7 p.m. in the main hall.

Taste judges are also needed. Several categories are available with taste times ranging from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call or text Geralyn Backhus for more information, 936-825-1570.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 8, featuring Zach Jones and Peyton Riley. Music begins at noon Sept. 9.

Friends of Grimes County is also selling tickets for three drawings – two custom processed beef halves from Ka&C Processing and an anonymous cattle benefactor; barbeque pit by the Navasota High School Welding program. Advanced tickets for the drawing are $10 each or six for $50 and are available at Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, K&C Processing or from any Friends of Grimes County member.