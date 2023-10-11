Burglary suspect arrested in Houston

A suspect has been identified in the burglaries of three Navasota restaurants.

Three burglaries were reported Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, and were believed to have occurred overnight at businesses in the 100 block of North La-Salle Street, 9400 block of Texas 6 and the 8700 block of Texas 6.

Officers observed damage to the exterior and interior of the businesses. It was later determined the suspect(s) stole cash and other items.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said investigators took over the burglary investigation, and the following day, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, one of the suspects was identified.

The suspect was identified as Charles Buckley Jr., 36, of Houston. Investigators learned Buckley had several outstanding warrants from Brazos, Galveston, Washington and Walker Counties. Mize said investigators were notified Oct. 5, that Buckley was arrested in Houston on the outstanding warrants. He is currently in the Harris County Jail.

The Examiner reached out to Harris County Jail for a mugshot of Buckley, but it was not received by the press deadline.