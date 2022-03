Navasota Police are investigating the theft of over 4,600 gallons of diesel fuel from Circle T store, 10200 Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota.

Due to this being an active investigation, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated only a few details can be released. Officers received a call at approximately 4:05 p.m., Sunday, March 13. Myatt said it was reported that approximately 4,600 gallons of diesel was stolen from the store.

Currently no arrests have been made.