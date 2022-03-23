Busted in Bedias

BEDIAS – Officers arrested two individuals and seized over $50,000 in stolen merchandise from a home in Bedias after several agencies collaborated to execute a search warrant.

On Thursday, March 17, Investigators with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 in Bedias.

Officers seized many items that were stolen frome Grimes, Walker, Brazos and Burleson Counties. Among the items seized included zero turn lawnmowers, side by side ATV’s, 4 wheelers, cargo trailers, power equipment lawn equipment and firearms.

Rohnny Stevens Steele was arrested for possession of stolen property, a third-degree felony, theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, a third-degree felony.

Morgan Fisher was arrested for possession of stolen property, a third-degree felony, and theft of a firearm, also a third-degree felony.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) thanks Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Airwing Division, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1 Dale Schaper, National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force for assisting in the investigation. GCSO has an investigator that serves on the Montgomery County Task Force that is funded through the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.