Celebrating Health Center Week

In honor of National Community Health Center week, the HealthPoint administration team showed their appreciation by providing staff with new HealthPoint polo shirts and scheduled Kona Ice for several hours in all their clinics. Dora Vazquez, Clinic Manager at HealthPoint Navasota, also thanked the Navasota Police Department, officers Lt. Mike Mize and Investigator John Shoemaker, for stopping by last week to tour the facility and getting to know the HealthPoint team. Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano