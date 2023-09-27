Chamber celebrates Fifty Seven Bloom Co

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for Fifty Seven Bloom Co, owned by Mary Beth Wesley. The shop recently relocated to the Apolonia Building in Anderson TX, and offers more services, new boutique/retail from local vendors and floral arrangements. Mary Beth Wesley and Fifty Seven Bloom Co. were also honored with Business of the Quarter for Quarter 2 of 2023- for her involvement in the Anderson TX community and support of other local small business, retailers and vendors in Grimes County.