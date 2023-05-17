Chamber welcomes GHRC Clothes Closet

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting for the Grimes Health Resource Center Community Closet Thursday, May 11, at their location 210 Judson Street in Navasota. GHRC are offering a clothes closet with a variety of clothing options for the whole family. This free service will be available to the public year-round and will feature clothing and shoes appropriate for each season. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 936-870-4575.