Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Holt honored for service to Navasota
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 1 day ago
Read so far

Chamber welcomes GHRC Clothes Closet

May 17, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting for the Grimes Health Resource Center Community Closet Thursday, May 11, at their location 210 Judson Street in Navasota. GHRC are offering a clothes closet with a variety of clothing options for the whole family. This free service will be available to the public year-round and will feature clothing and shoes appropriate for each season. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 936-870-4575. 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023