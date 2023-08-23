City of Navasota Voluntary Water Conservation

Special to The Examiner

Navasota is experiencing a high demand on all water systems due to extreme heat conditions and lack of rainfall. Effective Wednesday, Aug. 23, the City of Navasota is initiating Stage 1, Mild Water Shortage Conditions under The City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.

Due to these conditions, The City is asking residents and businesses to assist with conserving water. These measures are extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on The City’s systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure.

To assist, residents and businesses should:

• Reduce watering and/or irrigation to no more than two times per week.

• Change irrigation schedule outside of high-demand hours (follow guidance below).

• Voluntarily reduce water usage inside your home/business.

• Assess and repair any irrigation leaks, hose leaks, toilet leaks, and any other potential leaks that may cause unexpected water loss.

• Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools.

• Refrain from establishing new landscaping until the current drought has passed.

• Reduce water use for power washing of buildings, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces.

Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas and irrigate landscapes only between midnight and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

Designated water days

• Even Number Street Address: Sundays and Thursdays.

• Odd Number Street Address: Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water for non-essential purposes. If drought conditions continue, The City anticipates enacting water conservation measures in accordance with The City’s Drought Contingency Plan.

The City appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time. Additionally, the City of Navasota is also adhering to the stage 1 water use restrictions.

For more information relating to the City of Navasota’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan contact the Public Works Department, 936-825-6450.