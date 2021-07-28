City, NISD building community pride

The Navasota City Council and Navasota Independent School District (NISD) Board of Trustees held a joint meeting Monday, July 26, at the NISD Administration Building. Reinforcing their united effort to promote Navasota and NISD, City and NISD staff reviewed recent accomplishments and goals for 2022.

City development

Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado reported 367 total permits since January, of which 32 are new homes, and 974 building inspections. Projects underway include a new Ford dealership, HealthPoint Clinic, Chicken Express, the 103-lot Hidden Hills subdivision and 150 additional lots in Pecan Lakes Estates, Phase 3. Diosdado announced receipt of a 43-acre annexation request near the Navasota Municipal Airport.

Code Enforcement Specialist Erik Covarrubias explained the Pretty City Committee which meets weekly, planting flowers downtown or trimming limbs, and picking up litter and snipe signs.

Since July 2020, 27 substandard structures have been identified with 10 demolished, 6 repaired by owners and 11 in progress. Of 197 code violations reported, 156 cases are closed.

City amenities

Head Librarian Tiffany Sammon said 88 children registered for the Summer Reading Program, double from previous years. She gave an overview of the library’s Monday night education program, Wacky Wednesday activities, the library’s first art camp and farmers market.

Parks and Recreation Specialist Colton Haffey said the Disc Golf Course is awaiting arrival of the baskets and proposed projects include a dog park and an adult tennis league. Navasota pool activity is going well.

City infrastructure

City Manager Brad Stafford reviewed the $10 million Capital Improvements Bond for streets, storm drains, water and wastewater systems. Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla explained the preliminary work of surveying followed by Utilities Director Jeff Greer whose projects include water modeling, replacing 23 fire hydrants and wastewater treatment plant repairs.

Stafford told trustees that extensive work around John C. Webb Elementary will be bid on in January 2022 with work planned for summer.

Mayor Bert Miller said the Downtown Streetscape Project with lighting, benches and planter boxes will wrap up with its extension to Tenth Street.

NISD marketing

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez explained NISD’s Sports Marketing Project which combines advertising and academics. Up to 14 ad sponsors may advertise on the new 36 x 20-foot video board and other locations around the athletic facility utilizing the Navasota High School (NHS) Media Crew.

Gonzalez pointed out dollars were brought into the community from 40 playoff games hosted by NISD at the newly renovated baseball and softball fields.

He presented a slideshow of work completed and in progress in NISD’s 2018 five phase $55 million bond project. Included in the renovations were secured entry, ADA compliant restrooms, a new science wing, ag barn and accommodations for choir and Kickstart Kids.

In CTE (Career and Technology Education), Gonzalez said, “We added an auto tech shop, also a veterinary tech classroom, a new greenhouse, also a new black box theater for the Theater Arts Program…”

Exterior work continues at Brule Elementary, but students will be able to start school as scheduled.

A home at Rattler Stadium

Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick explained that athletic facilities weren’t included in the 2017 bond, but disrepair and unusable facilities prompted school board approval of a low interest 10-year note to invest in the facilities.

Renovations include a new tennis complex, artificial turf, lighting, concession stands, grandstands, new media board and sound system, 8-lane track and gym floors at the junior and senior high school.

According to Musick, the district hadn’t hosted a track meet in 10 years due to deterioration from drainage problems. A redesign feature now allows a quick conversion to use the field for soccer games.

Musick said, “For the firsttime boys and girls soccer had a home at Rattler Stadium.”

Refinancing opportunities

Musick also discussed refinancing the 2017 bond plus bonds from 2005, 2006 and 2013. Depending on the option approved, refinancing could save NISD $6 million to $12 million from now to 2048, or approximately $300,000 to $400,000 per year, as well as lowering the interest and sinking debt for NISD taxpayers.

Perks of NISD education

Dr. Tracey Brewer, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Learning, introduced campus administrators and credited them for NISD’s STAAR results, presumably impacted by COVID-19. According to Brewer, NISD experienced less percentage loss than the statewide average with gains in some areas.

In addition to five endorsements, Brewer said Navasota High School is a Collegiate High School and offers 60 college credit hours, with up to 15 Associate of Arts Degrees and Associate of Science Degrees.

NHS principal Kristi Ramsey gave an overview of district participation in the Texas Impact Network, CCMR (College, Career and Military Readiness) Rural Accelerator Program. Program staff not only help students set goals for post-secondary plans but are there to help students follow through once they are in college or the workforce.

Sky’s the limit for NISD

Dr. Musick announced that beginning August 2022, NHS will participate in Tango Flight, a program which allows juniors and seniors in engineering or mechanical classes to partner with the engineering and aviation industry to build an airplane.

He said, “After two years through the program, they have built an airplane.”

As part of the program’s promotion, the tail rudder with its “N-Star” logo will hang in the engineering classroom, but during the last 6-8 weeks, classes will be held at the Navasota Municipal Airport. Musick said there are less than 10 Texas high schools offering Tango Flight, and that it’s “an impressive” opportunity for NISD students.