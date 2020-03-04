Clarification

The wedding photo on the front page of the Feb. 26 edition was misidentified as a photo of Latham Boone and wife Gail. At the time of publication, the young couple’s identity was unknown as were many of the ‘Faces of Grimes County.’

The Examiner has since learned that the bride was Miss Tabitha Arlene Moore and she was escorted by her brother Melvin Fitzgerald Moore Woodard. According to their mother, Robbie Moore Woodard who lives in Navasota, Tabitha is a teacher in Tennessee. Melvin is deceased and Feb. 26, the publication date, was his birthday.

The photo of Latham and Gail Boone is part of the Watriss-Baldwin collection but was not published with the Feb. 26 article.

Until the election of Iola resident Ben Leman in 2018, Latham Boone was the last individual from Grimes County to serve as District 13 State Representative in Austin. Boone told the Examiner the photo of he and wife Gail dancing at a 50’s themed party was taken shortly after he lost his reelection bid. Boone served as state rep from 1973-1977. He brought the photo to the presentation to be autographed by Watriss and Baldwin.