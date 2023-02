Grimes County Go Texan kicked off with an official proclamation delivered by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse. Receiving the proclamation from Harris County Posse members include Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth (second to left), Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell and Grimes County Go Texan President Chris Tagudin.