County to increase IT staff

Grimes County commissioners held their first meeting in the new Grimes County Justice and Business Center Wednesday, Feb. 2, and approved requests by IT Director Gregg Cannon to hire a PC Tech 1 to help relieve the current workload and to reorganize his department in order to hire additional staff in the next budget year.

Cannon provided commissioners with information detailing workload and cited the “tremendous” increase in responsibility since he was hired by Judge Ben Leman.

It was noted that some increase in responsibility resulted from duties assumed by Cannon which had been previously contracted out but had resulted in a $460,000 savings to the County over four years, making it more efficient and increasing productivity.

Specific additions to the IT workload resulting from the new building included 40 additional camera systems, bringing the total to 126, and managing new electronic door locks for the 80-plus employees located there.

The IT department serves 200 employees countywide, factoring in the Navasota and Iola annexes. Cannon and PC Tech Andrew Duncan are now closing 56 tickets per day and unavoidable delays directly impact citizens.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, Budget Amendments and Line-Item Transfers.

•Received Quarterly Interpretation from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Allen Homann

•Received the Walk Across Texas Proclamation from AgriLife and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Received an update on the Grimes County Jail remodel and the Justice and Business Center punch list from Building Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler.

•Approve Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler’s request to award the bid for the construction of the new maintenance/storage building to Carrell Construction in the amount of $237,189.

•Approved the standard mileage rates issued by the Internal Revenue Service for 2022 and effective for travel back to Jan. 1, 2022.

•Approved lease of premises at 318 N. LaSalle Street in Navasota for the Adult Probation Department.

•Approved allowing Road & Bridge to remove two cattleguards located on CR 204 S. and CR 401.

•Approved a variance request for Lot 6, Glen Forest Subdivision in Pct. 2 relating to 60-foot width requirements for flagpole lots.

•Received the Road & Bridge report.

•Approved the confirmation of Sheriff Don Sowell as a Board of Trustee member of the MHMRABV for the term March 1, 2022-Feb. 29, 2024.

•Tabled discussion of proposed ARPA expenditures.

•Strategic Plan update related to upcoming Grimes County Animal Rescue fundraiser.

•Tabled action on establishment of Courtroom Protocol regarding the permittance of food and drink.

•During public comments, Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly reported the recent fire training exercise on donated County property on Spur 234 saved the County $12,000- $13,000 in building removal costs and $3,000- $4,000 in document shredding costs.

Commissioners court may be viewed in its entirety at www.facebook.com/GrimesCountyCourtHouse.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.