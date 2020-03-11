County ponders names, planes

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, March 4, and with construction of the new justice center steadily moving forward, the court discussed determining an official name for the facility.

Commissioner Phillip Cox suggested that with changes in history and groups, naming it after a person could become an issue.

While the item was tabled to allow the commissioners to obtain community feedback, County Judge Joe Fauth told the Examiner, “At some point, we need to make a decision because we have to order signage.”

Facilities update

Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler told commissioners that the three-phase roof repair, mold remediation and humidity control at the Grimes County Law Enforcement Center has begun and is moving ahead effectively.

Peeler also provided a construction update on the justice center saying that 113 piers, which is half of the 226 piers that will be installed, have been drilled for that structure. The piers, depending on where they’re located, are 24-30 inches in diameter and 28-30 feet deep.

According to Peeler, as soon as a pier hole is drilled, it’s followed by rebar and concrete to avoid violating the integrity of the cement and testing.

Medical transport presentation

Grimes County commissioners heard a presentation from the Washington County EMS about the benefits of contracting with them for medical transport services. The county currently contracts with CHI St. Joseph’s EMS in Bryan.

According to the presenters, their helicopter is not limited to medical transport only and is built and equipped for use in fire suppression, high water rescue and with law enforcements assists.

It was noted that the proximity of the Washington County EMS launch pad to Navasota is only 4-5 miles across the Brazos and Navasota Rivers making it somewhat closer than the CHI launch pad in Bryan. This would offer some time sayings in transporting patients from Navasota and the south end of the county to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan. Discussed was the possibility of utilizing both services with CHI’s medical transport better situated to serve the residents north of SH 30.

Fauth told the Examiner, “We’re reviewing the options.”