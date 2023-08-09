County sweetens pot for jury service

At the Aug. 2, 2023, Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners went the extra mile to encourage citizens to perform their civic duty. Commissioners approved increasing juror pay $2 above the new state-mandated pay schedule for those in attendance after the first day.

The recently passed House Bill 3474 increases pay for jury service on the first day from $10 to $40 and from $20 to $58 for each successive day; however, the consensus locally and across the state among county and district clerks and county treasurers is rounding to $60 so it is more convenient for their offices to handle cash jury payments. While HB 3474 goes into effect Sept. 1 and requires no court approval, the additional $2 did.

HB 3474 also raises the age of exemption from jury service from 70 to 75, and for the first time, the state will reimburse counties for first day jury pay at a rate of $14. The reimbursement for successive days increases from $34 to $52.

In a Feb. 1 “Special” to the Navasota Examiner, 506th District Court Judge Gary Chaney expressed concern about jury selection for a recent trial in which less than 70 citizens appeared for jury duty out of 350 juror cards mailed.

Commissioner Phillip Cox said, “This may help offset some of those challenges.”

Third time no charm for Apostolo The request by Stan Apostolo of Apostolo and Associates, Inc. for Grimes County to vacate specific streets and alleyways in Roans Prairie was finally brought to conclusion following two court appearances and mediation. Also present again to voice opposition during public comments was Realtor Lupe Finke.

The court was advised by Commissioner David Tullos that some items would require a majority vote while others would require a unanimous vote.

Of the five requests, only vacating Williamson Street between Sixth Avenue (SH 90) and Napoleon Avenue passed with a majority with Judge Joe Fauth and Commissioners David Tullos and Chad Mallett voting yea. Commissioners Phillip Cox and Barbara Walker voted nay.

The remaining four requests failed to receive the required unanimous vote. Johnson Street between Sixth Avenue and Napoleon Avenue failed on the nay votes of Fauth, Cox and Walker.

The 20-foot wide alley running through Block 38 and the 20-foot wide alley running though Block 33 both failed on nay votes from Cox.

The 20-foot wide alley running through Block 25 between Lots 4-8 to the north and Lots 9-13 to the south failed on the nay votes of Fauth, Cox and Walker.

Roans Prairie was platted by the railroad at the turn of the 20th century but incorporation never took place and the County never accepted the non-existent roads into the road maintenance system. Apostolo owns a business and the majority of property abutting the streets and alleys in question.

Factors influencing denials included the renewed efforts of high speed rail proponents and the construction of Interstate 14 with SH 30 as an optional route.

According to Judge Fauth, he just learned about Texas Central Railway partnering with the North Texas Council of Governments and Amtrak to seek federal dollars to build high speed rail through Grimes County with a planned stop in Roans Prairie.

He said, “Right now that whole area is very volatile.”

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx. granicus.com.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items which included Treasurer’s Monthly Report for June and authorize advertisement, the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line-item transfers, waterline installation permits for Wickson Creek SUD on Panther Creek, CR 164 and authorize the county judge as signatory and an electric line installation request for Northwest Passage on CR 331.

•Received an update on County projects and repairs from Building Maintenance Manager, Rodney Floyd.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the proposed replat of Lot 107, Section 13 in West Magnolia Forest subdivision in Pct. 4 into Lots 107A and 107B.

•Approved a variance for Independent Acres Lot 5 on CR 413 in Pct. 3.

•Discussed SB 22 which establishes grant programs to provide financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties with populations less than 300,000. The GCSO qualifies for a $350,000 grant and the district attorney qualifies for $175,000.

•Approved renewal of the Special Road Use Permit for Barnhart Crane related to the battery storage facility on CR 178 in Pct. 1.

•Received the Road & Bridge Report.

•Received and placed into record 506th District Court Judge Gary Chaney and 12th District Court Judge David Moorman’s order of compensation to pay the county auditor $79,380 and $231,956 to the assistant auditors. It included a 3% cost of living adjustment, overtime calculations and the stipulation that additional adjustments be made in the event of a countywide pay increase.

•Took no action on ARPA expenditures or the Strategic Plan.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains in place for 90 days from the date it was reinstated, which was July 26 unless rescinded or extended by commissioner court.