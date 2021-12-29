DA adopts families for Christmas
There is no greater feeling at Christmas than doing something kind to help your neighbors and community. Grimes County District Attorney's Office adopted families to ensure they have a wonderful Christmas. Friends, family and community members help by donating food and gifts. Each child received gifts and each family received loaded baskets including a Christmas ham, bags of fruit, bread, snacks, paper goods and non-perishable foods to stock the pantry. The DA is thankful for the special donation of 13 bicycles and an organization that agreed to provide each family a hot Christmas dinner this year. Pictured left to right: Crime Victim Coordinator Brenda Williams and District Attorney Andria Bender. Courtesy photo