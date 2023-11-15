Deputy suspected of stealing monetary wedding gifts

A Grimes County off-duty deputy working a wedding in Grimes County is suspected of stealing monetary gifts meant for the bride and groom.

KHOU 11 in Houston first reported the alleged incident. A Pearland couple, Tony Clark and his newlywed wife, Chelsea, married Nov. 4, at a wedding venue in Grimes County.

An off-duty Grimes County Deputy was hired to work security for the event. The couple said they were asked about cards placed in a congratulatory box.

The couple said suspicions arose when those cards were missing. They reviewed video surveillance that caused disbelief. The video shows suspicious behavior from the deputy. It appears he may be removing cards from the congratulatory box and immediately exiting into a restroom.

The couple suspects around $500 or more may have been taken.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated he first learned of the incident around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9, when a reporter from KHOU contacted him and asked if he was aware a Grimes County Deputy was suspected of taking money during an off-duty job.

Sowell stated the deputy was immediately placed on paid leave, and Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender and the Texas Rangers were notified about the accusations.

Sowell said the incident is being investigated. “I’m disappointed of what the video appears to show is true,” said Sowell.

Since no formal charges have been filed against the deputy, his name is being withheld.

The Examiner reached out to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz for an update to the investigation, but an update was not available by the Nov. 7, press deadline.

A link to KHOU’s original article that contains surveillance footage is available at, https://www.facebook.com/100080225237074/posts/pfbid02kWzDAM8ALbwMgc SUacBExfRXJ1P7K-bRZBw6fbd7Mje1c6x-oyaGRqoHPL6Wm-wTs3Nl/?mibextid=cr9u03.