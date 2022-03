Melanie Nixon (center) receives the Employee of the Year award from Chamber Ambassador Chair Ana Casino (left) and Chamber President Yolanda Fultz (right). Nixon is employed by Brewer, Eyeington, Patout & Co., llP. According to the nomination, she is passionate for the firm, clients and the community. She goes above and beyond to take care of the needs of the clients and staff with a big smile and love in her heart. Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista