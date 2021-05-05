Examiner named Chamber Member of the Year

Ana Cosino with the Navasota Examiner accepts the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year award at the Western Gala annual awards banquet Thursday, April 29.

Johnny McNally, Executive Director, with the Chamber of Commerce stated, “This year’s recipient has a huge responsibility in our community. They keep us informed of all the local news and events, and are active supporters of many of this county’s fundraising efforts.”

As stated by the nominations, “This award celebrates the member’s business success, community involvement and civic leadership. During a year of COVID, when everything was on lockdown, they helped organize and bring birthday parades to our community, bringing joy to many children and adults alike throughout the Navasota area. All-the-while, they provided essential information to our entire county related to COVID testing, business updates and breaking news. In an industry that is suffering from readership, our local newspaper has continued to be a valuable resource for our citizens and our businesses.”

Follow the Navasota Examiner at navasotaexaminer. com or on Facebook.