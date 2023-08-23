Facebook helps identify theft suspect

Facebook helped identify a Brazos County Crime Stoppers theft suspect while in Navasota Police custody Aug. 17.

Navasota Police pulled over 42-year-old Rolando Valadez of Navasota at the 600 block of Laredo Street. Valadez was arrested for two outstanding traffic violations.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers made a Facebook post seeking help identifying burglary suspects. The post stated the suspects are believed to be involved in a theft from newly constructed homes in the southern part of Brazos Valley. Photos of one of the suspects displayed unique neck tattoos. While Valadez was being transported to the Grimes County Jail, a Navasota dispatcher saw the social media post. The dispatcher identified the suspect as Valadez and provided his information to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.