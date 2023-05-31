Felons arrested near Iola

IOLA – Two men with active felony warrants were arrested at a residence just north of Iola May 22.

Grimes County Pct. 1 Constable Dale Schaper and Deputy James Ellis arrived at the residence on FM 39 to serve a warrant. Nathan Daniel, 30 of Shiro, was located and detained. He had an active felony warrant out of Madison County and bond conditions prohibiting him from being within 500 feet of the residence.

As Schaper and Ellis awaited confirmation of the Madison County warrant, they learned there was another occupant of the residence with multiple felony warrants. Dustin Michael Griffin, 23 of North Zulch, had five active warrants – four from Brazos County and one from Madison County. Officers attempted to contact Griffin, but he immediately exited the residence and fled. Ellis pursued him on foot. Griffin ran approximately 200 yards south of the residence before accessing the railroad tracks where he continued to flee south towards Iola. After a brief foot pursuit Ellis captured Griffin.

Griffin was c h a rged with Evading Arrest/ Detention, a Class A misdemeanor, along with his five active felony warrants that included several drug charges and Evading with a Vehicle. Beard and Griffin were transported to the Grimes County Jail.