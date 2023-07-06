Fentanyl uncovered in traffic stop

An array of drugs was recovered, and two individuals arrested during a traffic stop just before midnight June 30.

Grimes County Sheriff Patrol Sgt. Guadalupe Santana was traveling northbound on the Texas 6 feeder road around 11:50 p.m. As he approached Texas 90, he attempted a traffic stop on a white four-door sedan for speeding as it entered a gas station parking lot.

According to Santana the vehicle refused to stop and continued driving west on East Washington Avenue. The vehicle was speeding and driving all over the roadway as items were being thrown out of the passenger’s side window. The vehicle finally stopped. Assisted by other deputies and Navasota Police Department, two male occupants were detained.

Officers detected the odor of marijuana, so a probable cause search was conducted. Santana located three containers of marijuana and one container of multicolored pills. Law enforcement walked the roadway where items were being discarded and located a bag still containing the same type of pills recovered from the vehicle along with additional pills on the roadway near the suspect’s vehicle.

Santana said a field test was conducted on the pills and they tested positive for Methamphetamine and Fentanyl weighing 23 grams total.

Following the investigation, the driver, Roderick Jones, 30, of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Evading with a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance (PG1 4-200 grams), a second-degree felony and Possession of Marijuana (greater than 2 oz), a Class B Misdemeanor. The passenger, 34-year-old Jahmol Harrison of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (PG1 4-200 grams), a second-degree felony and Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

Both suspects were transported to the Grimes County Jail. Harrison remains in jail on bonds totaling $50,000. Jones was released July 3, on a $42,000 bond.