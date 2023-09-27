Fiaschetti named ASCISD Interim Superintendent

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of assistant superintendent, Dr. Carolyn Fiaschetti, to interim superintendent during a regular scheduled meeting Sept. 11.

ASCISD Board President Kevin Smith said Fiaschetti will replace Superintendent Scott Beene when he retires until a permanent superintendent is hired. He said the board would like to have the new superintendent begin in January when school resumes after the Christmas break.

Fiaschetti’s term as interim superintendent begins Oct. 1. She began working at ASCISD in October 2017. This is her seventh year as an assistant superintendent and 29th year in education. In 1990 Fiaschetti graduated from Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a minor in Spanish from Miami of Ohio in Oxford, Ohio in 1994.

Fiaschetti moved to Texas in 1995 and obtained her Master’s in Education Administration from Sam Houston State University in 2000, and her Doctorate in Education Leadership from SHSU in 2016.

“I have participated in numerous community events for the previous 25 years prior to my position as Assistant Superintendent alongside my husband, Michael Fiaschetti, who served Grimes County as a Navasota Police Officer, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy/ Sgt, and Detective,” said Fiaschetti. Fiaschetti’s career in education began as a Spanish teacher for first through fifth grade in 1994 in Indianapolis, IN. She moved to San Antonio and taught first grade. Her career continued at Conroe ISD teaching first grade and third grade. “I enjoyed teaching high school age students and young adults who were earning their GED through my local church as well,” she said.

Fiaschetti served as Assistant Principal at Buckalew Elementary in Conroe ISD then moved to Montgomery ISD as the Assistant Principal and Principal. She also served Stewart Creek Elementary as a principal and then moved to the District Office as the Director of Special Programs before beginning her career at ASCISD as the assistant superintendent.

Throughout the previous six years before ASCISD she also served SHSU as an adjunct professor working with future principals and superintendents in the areas of communication, curriculum, and practicum courses. “I have thoroughly enjoyed every position and age level with whom I have worked and am very excited to serve as the interim superintendent for ASCISD during the Fall, 2023,” she said.

Fiaschetti told The Examiner she has applied for the superintendent position.

ASCISD has several active surveys to see what qualities staff, parents and the community would like to see in the hiring of a new superintendent. Community surveys are available at Anderson- Shiro CISD. https://forms.gle/fQDzu3S9QhHuZFi58. The link is available in Spanish also, https://forms.gle/e8vQpgrZMXr4Aahc6.