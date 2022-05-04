Five arrested in drug bust

YBARRA

Managing editor

Navasota Police arrested five individuals during the execution of a narcotics and stolen property search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Horlock Street in Navasota early Sunday morning, May 1.

Officers seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and several stolen items.

Those arrested include Brandon Nichols, 52, of Navasota. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (4-200 grams), a 2nd degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (1-4 grams); Theft – Possession of Stolen Property $100-$750, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Chad Walker, 50 of Navasota, was charged with Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (4-200 grams), a 2nd degree felony; Theft – Possession of Stolen Property $100-$750, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Jarvis Mitchell, 35, of Navasota was charged with Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (4-200 grams), a 2nd degree felony; Theft – Possession of Stolen Property $100-$750, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Tonya Truitt, 48, of Plantersville was charged with: Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (4-200 grams), a 2nd degree felony; Theft – Possession of Stolen Property $100-$750, a Class B Misdemeanor. Failure to Identify Fugitive – Class A Misdemeanor; Warrant out of Waller County – Failure to Appear – Obstruction, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Brandy Thompson, 37, of Hearne was charged with Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance in PenaltyGroup 1 (4-200 grams), a 2nd degree felony; Theft – Possession of Stolen Property $100-$750, a Class B Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (1-4 grams), a 3rd Degree Felony.

“The search was successful in arresting several known drug users,” stated Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize. “Drugs and stolen property were also seized.”

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending. Anyone with information related to the investigation are urged to contact the Navasota Police Investigations Division, 936-825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.