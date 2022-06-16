Free art class June 21

If you want to learn the art of mixing color, then “Color Magic,” hosted by Navasota Artist in Residence, Christine Holton, Tuesday, June 21, is where you want to be.

The event is free for ages 10 and up and will be located at The Navasota Center from 1-4 p.m. You will learn how to mix unique and beautiful colors with paint. Practice using traditional and unique tools to mix, spread, and create beautiful art. Whether you like abstract designs or want to paint more realistically, this is the class for you. There is no experience needed. True beginners are invited and will likely be inspired for making art by things you see, or you can use paint to create from imagination which is one of the most valuable tools.

Participants are asked to bring an old shirt or smock to paint in. For more information contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475.