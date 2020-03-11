GCRW hosts Texans for Lawsuit Reform

The Grimes County Republican Women will host Jim Grace with Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR) as featured speaker at their March 17 lunch meeting.

Grace has been a valuable supporter of TLR for many years. He was a member of TLR’s Legislative Research Team during the 1995, 1997 and 1999 legislative sessions and has played a key role in researching and drafting civil justice reform bills that were part of TLR’s legislative agenda.

During the 1970-1980s Texas’ legal system was known as a “playground for personal injury trial lawyers,” and widely considered the most unfair in the nation. The Wall Street Journal called Texas the “Lawsuit Capital of the World,” and 60 Minutes conducted an investigation asking, “Is Justice for Sale?” in Texas.

TLR was created in 1994, founded by a group of volunteer business leaders determined to “fight back against job-killing, abusive lawsuits,” and was instrumental in passing the most comprehensive lawsuit reforms in the country.

In addition to his being an experienced litigator, Grace is the co-founder and managing shareholder of Grace & McEwan Consulting, a comprehensive government relations consulting firm that has provided expert advice to many for-profit and nonprofit corporations involved in establishing federal and state political action committees.

Grace also served his country beginning in 2007, when the day before his 40th birthday he took a commission in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He deployed to Afghanistan for nine months and served as an intelligence officer with Special Forces conducting anti-insurgency operations.

Join us in the Citizens State Bank meeting room the third Tuesday of each month. Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is $10 and begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the speaker, the monthly business meeting and ending at 1 p.m. Gentlemen are also welcomed to attend.

For reservations, email GCRW president Teddi Jackson at teddi21@gmail.com or call (936) 894-1967. Citizens State Bank is located at 9109 SH 90 South.