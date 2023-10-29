GCSO investigates Foxfire shooting death

PLANTERSVILLE - An early Sunday morning shooting death on Foxfire Drive in Plantersville is being investigated.

In a press release issued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Oct. 29. One male is deceased.

A person of interest has been identified and is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

Assisting GCSO in the investigation is the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit.

The body of the deceased male was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Law enforcement has collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing. There is no believed threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCSO, 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.