Girl Scouts unveil sweet surprises for 2024

Get ready for a cookie celebration like never before. Girl Scouts of Central Texas is thrilled to share a sneak peek into their delicious plans for the 2024 cookie season. They are inviting everyone to join the excitement ahead of the official release date.

The 2024 cookie season begins Jan. 17, and promises a delightful journey with favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Trefoils. Beyond the mouthwatering cookies, this season is about empowering young girls to develop essential life skills, goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is not just about cookies, it’s a tradition that shapes future leaders. Your support in spreading the word about this program is vital to fostering the growth and development of girls in the community.

To elevate this year’s cookie experience, they are introducing innovative surprises, virtual cookie booths and interactive online platforms.

Join Girl Scouts for an exclusive behind-thescenes look at the preparation and enthusiasm that will make the 2024 cookie season a remarkable success. Girl Scouts and dedicated volunteers have inspiring stories that showcase the impact of this program on their lives and communities.

Visit, https://www. gsctx.org/ for more information.