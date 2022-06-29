Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Great music and more!

News
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Navasota continues Friday, July 1, at the Navasota Freedom Festival with the Brown Sugar Band taking the stage at 1 p.m. on the lawn at Navasota City Hall. Sounds of Summer expanded this year with a water slide, bounce house, food and beverage vendors, face painting and crafts and a Cornhole tournament. Visit www.navasotatx.gov for more information and view the special Navasota Freedom Festival tab in this edition of The Examiner for a full list of activities. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra

