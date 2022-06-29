Great music and more!

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Navasota continues Friday, July 1, at the Navasota Freedom Festival with the Brown Sugar Band taking the stage at 1 p.m. on the lawn at Navasota City Hall. Sounds of Summer expanded this year with a water slide, bounce house, food and beverage vendors, face painting and crafts and a Cornhole tournament. Visit www.navasotatx.gov for more information and view the special Navasota Freedom Festival tab in this edition of The Examiner for a full list of activities. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra