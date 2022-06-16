Grimes County Jail resumes visitation

ANDERSON – Grimes County Jail resumes inmate visitation Saturday, June 18, with limited hours and a modified schedule.

Jail visitation was first suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, but inmates received two 20-minute free phone cards, so they could call while visitation was suspended. Visitation resumed temporarily June 8, 2021 through Sept. 21, 2021. Since that time video visitation kiosks were installed in each tank. Grimes County Jail Administrator, Lt. Davis Use, stated while this is a paid service, some people prefer the convenience it provides as opposed to driving to the jail in person.

Female inmates will be allowed visitors from 3-4 p.m. Saturdays only and male inmate visitation is Saturday and Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Inmates will be allowed a maximum of two visitors at a time. All visitors must schedule at least 24-hours in advance and must be on the inmate’s visitation list prior to scheduling a visit.

