HB 114 impacts school discipline

House Bill 114 passed legislation but there is a lot to learn about the impact it will have on the student code of conduct at Navasota Independent School District.

At the NISD School Board meeting July 17, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Learning Dr. Tracy Stone provided limited information on HB 114. The bill mandates students caught with or distributing vapes on or within 300 feet of school property be removed from class and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP).

“It is concerning,” said Stone. “We feel it is very likely this could impact our students and our families in our community and of course our DAEP program and our seats that are at DAEP.”

Details of HB 114 haven’t been clarified, but a training July 24, may provide more insight. The district wants to know how long students are mandated to be in DAEP, if there is different punishment for multiple offenses, and how it impacts RDA(Results Driven Accountability).

The federal RDA program is an automated data system that reports annually on the performance of local education agencies (LEAs) in selected program areas (bilingual education/English as a second language, career and technical education, certain federal Title programs, and special education).

Stone and NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said it is alarming that state law may affect a federal accountability indicator. It could pull special education students from Tier 1 classroom instruction and the district could take a hit. Following state law may result in RDA noncompliance and have the district placed in corrective action.

The board approved the District Student Code of Conduct, but it may need to be amended with HB 114 mandates.

Custodial, bus contracts

Yearly contracts for custodial services with SSC Services for Education and student transportation contract with GoldStar Transit were approved.

The contract with SSC is $927,520.84 which is a 4% increase from 2022-2023. Last year the rate was increased by 8%. The contract with GoldStar Transit is $2,039,870 a 4.2% increase from last year. Originally GoldStar requested a 5.2% increase but the district negotiated them lower.

Other action approved • SRO contract with Navasota Police Department.

• Second and final reading of Update 121.

• District Employee Handbook.

• Contract with Seidlitz Education for approximately $115,000.

• Child Nutrition Consulting Contract of $45,000 with Walker Quality Services.

Approved resignations Navasota High School Yallian Linder, Spanish; High Point Elementary - Corinne Shepherd, third grade; John C. Webb Elementary - Marybel Daniels, ECSE IA; Lil’ Rattler Academy Jacqueline Calderon Guzman, Daycare Aide;

New hires

Brule Elementary - Paula Hull;

John C. Webb Elementary - Marilyn Baker- fifth grade, RLA; Sinclaire Collins; High Point Elementary - Shelby Savell, first grade, Ashlyn Reed, fifth grade; Navasota Junior High Abigail Powers, Social Studies; Navasota HS - Alejandra Celorio-Baez, Spanish;

Employment of Non Contract Employees

Brule Elementary - Demetria Anderson, principal secretary; Ada De LaFuente, IA Intervention; Webb Elementary -Angelica Prado, IA ESCE; Lisa Cooke, IA Life Skills; High Point Elementary Stacey Sierra, IA ESCE; Lil’Rattler Academy- Sara Maher, lead classroom; Food Service - Kristina Ridpath; Grimes County Sped Co-Op - Darla Bartley, clerk; Navasota Board of Trustees will meet Monday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m.