Head-on-collision kills one

STONEHAM – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Texas State Highway105 and Farm-to-Market Road 2445 that claimed the life of Cory Lewis, 35, from Spring.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary crash investigation indicates on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at approximately 9:05 p.m., a 2016 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound and a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound. The Nissan and Chevrolet both moved onto the eastbound shoulder and struck head-on.

Lewis, the driver of the Nissan, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Nicholas Curley, 39, of Plantersville, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota with non-incapacitating injuries

Ruiz said this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available for release.