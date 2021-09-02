The heart of a Lion

Bill Sears of Navasota who is a longtime member of the International Association of Lions Clubs received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award Saturday, Aug. 28.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF) is the backbone of Lions International. It is presented to people for whom a donation was made in their honor, it’s a tremendous contribution to humanity and to the legacy of Lions founder, Melvin Jones.

Sears has been a Navasota Evening Lions Club member for 37 years and has held every position from president to tail-twister (joke teller). Sears embraced the tail-twister role being a natural at making people laugh.

Navasota Evening Lions Club members presented Sears with the special award at his home in front of family members. Of course, Sears shared a few jokes before the presentation began. Lions Club member B.J. Moody joked that the ceremony was supposed to take place months ago, but when they called Lions Club International they couldn’t find Sears’ name on the roster. Moody told them they were looking in the wrong place, they needed to quit looking on their computer and go look on the cornerstone of the building because it’s engraved there.

Moody presented a plaque and pin to Sears. “You mean the world to us Mr. Bill and I’m sure you know that as well, and we couldn’t think of any better thing to bestow you with than the highest honor in our club – the Melvin Jones Award,” said Moody.

In Sears’ fashion, he read a poem he wrote that told about his journey with the Lions Club. Throughout the humorous poem were achievements Sears was proud to be part of including: constructing and renovating local parks, sending youth to Lions Camp, awarding thousands in scholarships, building ballparks, a disc golf course but most importantly always remembering the Lions Club motto – to serve.

Sears has been homebound since COVID-19 began. He is battling Stage 4 Emphysema. He said his vacations consist of sitting on the back patio. Always a man of positivity, Sears said he has even found positivity during his illness. “There is a good side to everything – believe it or not, “ explained Sears. “I’ve had quite a few conversations with a guy and come to find out he knows more than I thought he did. I’m talking about the Good Lord. I tell you what, the way things are going in the world right now, if you haven’t talked to him lately I would strongly suggest you do that and make sure your neighbors do to because if we ever needed His help, we sure do now.”

With the award, Sears’ name will go on the Lions Club International headquarters building and will be there forever. Out of the multi-million Lions Club members, approximately only 440,000 people earn the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.